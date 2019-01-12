English
    Will Rajanikanth Come To Bengaluru To Meet Fans Following Petta's Success In Karnataka?

    One of the most awaited movies of Superstar Rajinikanth, Petta was released on January 10, 2018. It was distributed in Karanataka by Jack Manju, who is extremely happy about the sort of response the film has received. The movie has already managed to create immense buzz among the audience. Thalaiva's fans in Bangalore have gone gaga over Petta. Reports are also making rounds that the superstar would be dubbing for the Kannada version of Petta by himself. Will Rajinikanth come to Bengaluru to meet fans following his films success? Here's what Jack Manju has to say.

    Audience Is Loving The Film!

    While taking to Times of India, distributor Jack Manju said, "The audience is completely enjoying the film. They love the 80s and 90s avatar donned by Rajinikanth. I personally went to a screening and saw that the audience comprised of people in the ages of 15 and 70 years,".

    Will Thalaiva Come To Bengaluru?

    Answering this question Manju said, "I am also heading to a meeting to figure out if Rajinikanth will be dubbing for the Kannada version. We are hoping that he will visit Karnataka to promote the film."

    Petta To Be Dubbed In Kannada

    Since Rajinikanth originally belongs from Karnataka, he can speak in Kannada. It would be pretty exciting to hear Thalaiva himself dub the dialogues for the Kannada version of Petta. The superstar has previously acted in several Kannada movies including Sahodarara Savaal, Kiladi Kittu, Katha Sangama and more.

    Kannada Release Delayed

    The Kannada version of Petta's release has been delayed by two weeks. Apparently, Rajinikanth has just returned from abroad. So it's going to take some time until he dubs the film in Kannada. Kannadiga fans might have to wait a tad bit longer to see the superstar rule in their language too!

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
