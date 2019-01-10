For The First Ever Puneeth Rajkumar To Appear As A Supporting Actor In Danish Sait's Next Film!

Puneeth Rajkumar has previously provided voice over for other movies. He has even sung for films besides his. But, for the time ever he will be appearing as a supporting actor. Yes, you heard it right! Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's fan will see their favorite actor playing a supporting charcter in comedian-actor Danish's Sait's next film. The movie is produced by Puneeth himself and is directed by Pannagabharana. The shoot for the movie has already begun.

A few days ago, Danish shared a picture with Puneeth and Pannagabharana on his Instagram handle and wrote, "When I started out 10 years ago, I wouldn't have ever imagined being around / associated with the amazing Mr. & Mrs. @puneethrajkumar.official Life's full of surprises, thanks @pannagabharana for extending a hand! Glad we're working on a film together. Thanks @disha.madan @salyusuf69 @sindhusmurthy @vasuki_vaibhav_ for agreeing to be a part of this mad "auto" ride! #PRKProductions 🤟😎 Vrooooom!"- (sic)

The name of the movie is yet to be revealed. Considering Danish acting in the movie, we can already guess that its going to be comedy film. Danish Sait's first movie Humble Politician Nograj was a superhit and garnered good reviews. We can't wait to see what awaits us in his next film!

MOST READ : KGF Chapter 2 : Ramya Krishna To Star In Yash's Next? Hidden Characters Revealed!

Puneeth Rajkumar, meanwhile, is busy with his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma. The movie is considered to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. the audio launch for the same was recently held in Hubbali. The event was graced by Puneeth Rajkumar, lead actress Rachita Ram, Raghavendra Rajkumar, singer Vijay Prakash and others.