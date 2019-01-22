Former Bigg Boss Contestant NC Aiyappa & Actress Anu Poovamma Get Hitched! VIEW PICS

They Make For A Pretty Couple

Aiyappa and Anu dated for several years before announcing their engagement last year. While the cricketer rose to further fame through Bigg Boss 3, Anu has acted in many Kannada films. She is currently seen playing the role of Aishwarya in the television show Muddulakshimi. Don't they make for a lovely couple?

Prerma Is Ecstatic!

After a long time away from the media, actress Prerma was spotted at her brother Aiyappa's wedding. The couple had a traditional wedding in Virajpet, Coorg, which was graced by close friends and family. In the above picture, the newly wed couple is seen posing with the family for a selfie.

They Got Engaged Last Year

However, their wedding didn't come as a surprise. Aiyapp and Anu got engaged last year (2018). The engagement part was held at the Kodava society in Bangalore, during which they had announced that the wedding will take place this year.

They Are Happily Married!

Though it has been said that Aiyappa and Anu dated for several years before making it official, people that the cricketer's link up with the actress Pooja Gandhi could bring in a twist. However, they have finally put an end to such rumors by proving that they are happily married!