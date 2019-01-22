Former Bigg Boss Contestant NC Aiyappa & Actress Anu Poovamma Get Hitched! VIEW PICS
For the uninitiated, NC Aiyappa is Ranji Trophy cricket player, who came to be known as the 'Lover Boy' following his stint on the Kannada television reality show Bigg Boss 3. Though, he was linked with the actress Pooja Gandhi and later with the wild card entrant Gouthami, he proved the rumors wrong by getting hitched to the Kannada actress Anu Poovamma. Both Aiyappa and Anu belong from Coorg originally. The couple got married on January 20, 2018 in Virajpet. Considering Aiyappa the brother of South Indian actress Prerma, everybody is curious to know about the guests who graced the wedding and all the inside details. Here we have some pictures from Aiyappa and Anu's traditional wedding you ought to see!
They Make For A Pretty Couple
Aiyappa and Anu dated for several years before announcing their engagement last year. While the cricketer rose to further fame through Bigg Boss 3, Anu has acted in many Kannada films. She is currently seen playing the role of Aishwarya in the television show Muddulakshimi. Don't they make for a lovely couple?
Prerma Is Ecstatic!
After a long time away from the media, actress Prerma was spotted at her brother Aiyappa's wedding. The couple had a traditional wedding in Virajpet, Coorg, which was graced by close friends and family. In the above picture, the newly wed couple is seen posing with the family for a selfie.
They Got Engaged Last Year
However, their wedding didn't come as a surprise. Aiyapp and Anu got engaged last year (2018). The engagement part was held at the Kodava society in Bangalore, during which they had announced that the wedding will take place this year.
They Are Happily Married!
Though it has been said that Aiyappa and Anu dated for several years before making it official, people that the cricketer's link up with the actress Pooja Gandhi could bring in a twist. However, they have finally put an end to such rumors by proving that they are happily married!
