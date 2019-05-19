English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    From Saanvi To Lilly, Rashmika Mandanna Has Transformed Stunningly Over The Years! VIEW PICS

    By
    |

    Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently ruling the Southern Film industry by acting opposite the biggest of stars. At such a tender age, she's achieved heights which even well established actresses haven't. She has become the household name in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Fans are completely mesmerised with her charm and ever happy attitude. But, Rashmika Mandanna has transformed stunningly over the years. Have a look at the pictures yourself which show you shades of Rashmika from Kirik Party's Saanvi to Dear Comrade's Lilly!

    It All Started With Beauty Contest

    Rashmika entry into the glam world was quite unexpected. While she was still in graduation school, we won a national level beauty pageant. She was awarded the winner by Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati. This paved her way to the industry.

    She Won Hearts As Saanvi

    She rose to fame instantly when she appeared as Saanvi in Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party. Her sleeky hair, geeky glasses and the name by itself became a trend among the mass. Mens' heart skipped at the thought of Saanvi. That's the impact Rashmika had on the audience with her first film.

    Geetha Givindam Turned Her Life Around

    By the Geetha Govindam happened, she had entered another phase of life by getting engaged to Rakshit Shetty. Then, Geetha Govindam happened. Rashmika gained immense popularity through this romantic flick, but experienced a drawback in her personal life, when the engagement with Rakshit Shetty broke.

    She Stayed Strong Nevertheless!

    At a very tender age, Rashmika saw fame and stepped in and out of a courtship. But, this did not stop her from following her dreams. She continued to feature in several blockbusters and acted opposite biggest of stars of the Southern Film industry.

    She's Your Lilly Now

    And now, Rashmika is all set to experience another blockbuster as her film with Vijay Devarakonda will hit theatres soon. This duo drives fans crazy and there's no doubt about it. The songs from the film are already trending. We can't wait to see what Lilly has to offer us.

    WATCH: Fans Want Samyuktha Hegde To Change Her 'Cheap Attitude'; Slut Shamed For An Erotic Dance

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue