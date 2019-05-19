From Saanvi To Lilly, Rashmika Mandanna Has Transformed Stunningly Over The Years! VIEW PICS
Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna is currently ruling the Southern Film industry by acting opposite the biggest of stars. At such a tender age, she's achieved heights which even well established actresses haven't. She has become the household name in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Fans are completely mesmerised with her charm and ever happy attitude. But, Rashmika Mandanna has transformed stunningly over the years. Have a look at the pictures yourself which show you shades of Rashmika from Kirik Party's Saanvi to Dear Comrade's Lilly!
It All Started With Beauty Contest
Rashmika entry into the glam world was quite unexpected. While she was still in graduation school, we won a national level beauty pageant. She was awarded the winner by Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati. This paved her way to the industry.
She Won Hearts As Saanvi
She rose to fame instantly when she appeared as Saanvi in Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party. Her sleeky hair, geeky glasses and the name by itself became a trend among the mass. Mens' heart skipped at the thought of Saanvi. That's the impact Rashmika had on the audience with her first film.
Geetha Givindam Turned Her Life Around
By the Geetha Govindam happened, she had entered another phase of life by getting engaged to Rakshit Shetty. Then, Geetha Govindam happened. Rashmika gained immense popularity through this romantic flick, but experienced a drawback in her personal life, when the engagement with Rakshit Shetty broke.
She Stayed Strong Nevertheless!
At a very tender age, Rashmika saw fame and stepped in and out of a courtship. But, this did not stop her from following her dreams. She continued to feature in several blockbusters and acted opposite biggest of stars of the Southern Film industry.
She's Your Lilly Now
And now, Rashmika is all set to experience another blockbuster as her film with Vijay Devarakonda will hit theatres soon. This duo drives fans crazy and there's no doubt about it. The songs from the film are already trending. We can't wait to see what Lilly has to offer us.
