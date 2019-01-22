Gaalipata 2 Team Off To London For Shoot Soon; Will Yograj Bhat Create Magic Yet Again?
In 2008, Yograj Bhat's Gaalipata won the fans' heart with mesmerising music and portrayal of unconventional love stories. And now, 11 years later, the director has announced the sequel to the blockbuster movie. While the fans can't wait to watch it, the makers are teasing them more and more by the day, with little glimpses of the same. While the original film was shot entirely in Karnataka, Gaalipata 2 team will be taking off to London, Europe for the shoot. While the making of the movie is in full swing, we wonder if Yograj Bhat will be able create magic yet again, nearly a decade later. Here's all you need to know about the film!
The Shoot To Commence Soon!
According to First News reports, the shooting for Gaalipata 2 in London will begin from March 23, 2019. The first half of the film is already being filmed in the coastal regions of Karnataka. And, from July on wards the team will be shooting around Sakleshpura and Shivmoga.
The Lead Actors
Similar to the original, Gaalipata 2 is a multi-starrer too. Comedian Sharan along with Pawan Kumar and Rishi will be seen in the lead. Actor Rishi recently Tweeted, "Absolutely honoured to be working in #Gaalipata2. We shall start flying soon. Bless us :)" Sonal Monteiro and Sharmila Mandre have been finalised as female leads. It has also been said that an international model and Chinese actress will be seen playing the other leads.
Anant Nag Roped In!
One of the most interesting factors about Gaalipata was Anant Nag's character. It was highly entertaining to watch him hunt wild boar along with the heroes, while seated in a wheelchair. The senior has been roped in the sequel too. But, the details regarding his character are yet to be revealed.
Song Recording Has Begun
Gaalipata 2 is going to be a musical film. The recording of the songs has already begun and the entire team had recently visited Arjun Jany'a new studio in Mumbai to work on the same. The lyrics are penned down by Jayant Kaikaini. Vijay Prakash will be providing the voice and the music is taken care of by Arjun Janya.
