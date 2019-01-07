 »   »   »  Gaalipata Actress Bhavana Rao Enters Bollywood; To Star Opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh!

Kannada actress Bhavana Rao gained immense popularity when she was featured as Pavani in Yogaraj Bhatt's blockbuster film Gaalipata. She was seen in several movies and commercials after that. And now, the actress is making her entry into Bollywood! Seems like KGF's global success has after all lured people into noticing Sandalwood. In an exclusive internet with Filmibeat, Bhavana spoke in length about her Bollywood debut film, in which she will be starred opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Bhavana will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Bypass Road. She got the part by clearing the auditions. The actress has already completed two days of shoot for the film. The shooting for the rest of the film will resume from January 20, 2019.

Bypass Road is directed by none other than Naman Mukesh, who is the Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's brother. The film is said to be suspense thriller. Bhavana during the interview revealed that she will be playing a gray character in the film. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her co-star.

While talking about the film Bhavana said , as an actor she treats all her films the same. However, since she's working in Hindi film for the first time, she feels more responsible. She has acted in three Tamil movies too.

When asked about her favourite Bollywood actor, Bhavana was quick to take Ranbir Kapoor's name. She praised him saying, "Ranbir Kapoor is my favorite Bollywood actor. He's brilliant". Among the actresses, Bhavana likes many including Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan.