English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ganesh & Bhavana's Film 99's First Poster Out; Golden Star's New Look Will You Dumbstruck!

    By
    |

    Preetham Gubbi's film 99 is a remake of Tamil film 96. While the original film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, the remake version stars Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana. The shooting of the film commenced in the month of December last year and has completed 35 days' schedule. Today, the first poster of 99 was released and you would be surprised to see Ganesh's look in the film. Sporting the full bears and a few extra pounds, Golden Star's appearance has left his fans dumstruck.

    Ganesh & Bhavanas Film 99s First Poster Out

    Talking about his look the actor told in an interview, "I had to put on at least three kilos within 20 days, and grow a beard for the shoot. Just as I completed the schedule for Geetha, I started preparing for 99. I stopped exercising and all I did was eat everything I liked to gain weight. By the time I went on the sets, I weighed four kilos more, which fit the role."

    "It's an intense character. However, I tried to keep it natural. I wanted my role to appear as real as possible," he further added. The actor plays the role of a professional photographer in the film. It is a romantic drama whose Tamil version was released last year.

    MOST READ : Top 5 Day 1 Kannada Grossers: Puneeth's Nata Sarvabhouma Loses To Sudeep & Shivrajkumar's Villain

    99 is music director Arjun Janya's 100th film. Actors Samiksha and Hemanth will be playing the younger version of the Bhavana and Ganesh. 99 is expected to hit the theatres in March, 2019. The team is currently travelling North India to shoot a song. "The hero in the film is a travel photographer, and this particular song will represent his character. The track will be shot sometime in the month of February across unique locations," , Ganesh said.

    Read more about: ganesh bhavana arjun janya
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue