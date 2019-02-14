Ganesh & Bhavana's Film 99's First Poster Out; Golden Star's New Look Will You Dumbstruck!

Preetham Gubbi's film 99 is a remake of Tamil film 96. While the original film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, the remake version stars Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana. The shooting of the film commenced in the month of December last year and has completed 35 days' schedule. Today, the first poster of 99 was released and you would be surprised to see Ganesh's look in the film. Sporting the full bears and a few extra pounds, Golden Star's appearance has left his fans dumstruck.

Talking about his look the actor told in an interview, "I had to put on at least three kilos within 20 days, and grow a beard for the shoot. Just as I completed the schedule for Geetha, I started preparing for 99. I stopped exercising and all I did was eat everything I liked to gain weight. By the time I went on the sets, I weighed four kilos more, which fit the role."

"It's an intense character. However, I tried to keep it natural. I wanted my role to appear as real as possible," he further added. The actor plays the role of a professional photographer in the film. It is a romantic drama whose Tamil version was released last year.

99 is music director Arjun Janya's 100th film. Actors Samiksha and Hemanth will be playing the younger version of the Bhavana and Ganesh. 99 is expected to hit the theatres in March, 2019. The team is currently travelling North India to shoot a song. "The hero in the film is a travel photographer, and this particular song will represent his character. The track will be shot sometime in the month of February across unique locations," , Ganesh said.