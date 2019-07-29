Ganesh & Diganth Roped In For Gaalipata 2 On Popular Demand; Yograj Bhat Replaces Cast!

Mahesh Says Audience Had Mixed Reactions

Newbies Saharan and Rishi were initially chosen to play the lead in Gaalipata 2. However, fans weren't too convinced with the new cast and expressed mixed reactions.

Mahesh stated, "Last December, when an announcement was made about Yogaraj Bhat helming Gaalipata 2, and the film marking my debut as producer, it created a lot of buzz. However, the audience had a mixed reaction when it came to casting. Bhatru's Gaalipata released in 2008 to positive reviews."

Original Cast Suited The Script Better

The debutant producer further explained, "Viewers appreciated the overall performance and connected with these actors, and expected to see the same set of stars in the sequel too. The director too felt the script wanted back the original cast. The purpose of a film is to entertain the audience, and we only want to go by their demands. After much thought, we decided that it's best to have Ganesh and Diganth on board."

Entire Crew Is Onboard With The New Decision

When asked if the decision to replace the new cast with the original actors caused any friction within the team, Mahesh explained, "As artistes, they clearly understood the circumstances, and that, in fact, helped me as a producer and director Yogaraj Bhat to take a call."

Rajesh Krishna Will Not Be In Gaalipata 2

But, unlike the original film, the sequel will only feature Ganesh and Daiganth in the lead. Singer-actor Rajesh Krishna will not be a part of Gaalipata 2.