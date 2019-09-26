Ganesh's Geetha Adamant About Tackling Piracy! Decides To Wait 3 Weeks Before Release In Other State

Geetha's Release In Other States Delayed

The measures taken by Geetha creators are indicative of their determination to tackle piracy. Producer Syed told Times of India, "We have decided to wait for three weeks before releasing the film outside the state to avoid any sort of piracy issues cropping up."

Ganesh Sends Out Warnings!

It isn't only Geetha's team that is being vocal about their preparation to deal with piracy, but even the lead actor Ganesh has put his down following the recent mishap. He issued an open statement at a press conference, which read, "I don't know what happens with other language films. But, do not interfere in my cinema."

He Further Added...

"Geetha is very close to my heart. Irrespective of who it is, I wouldn't spare anyone involved in tampering its image or success. It's a warning against other language films. There is a lot of competition. You mind your business and we'll do the same."

Can Geetha Fight Piracy?

Several big-budget films of Sandalwood have fallen prey to piracy. Although, the cybercrime department is closely monitoring any suspicious social media activity and taking action against the culprits involved in illegal leaking and circulation of films, eliminating piracy from the root has been a far-fetched dream. We need to wait and watch if Geetha will emerge successful in tackling the issue.