    Ganesh's Geetha Adamant About Tackling Piracy! Decides To Wait 3 Weeks Before Release In Other State

    By
    |

    Sandalwood has been alarmed by the recent act of piracy which has had a major impact on Sudeep's latest release Pailwaan. Several actors, filmmakers, and producers came forth to voice their opinion against the unethical practice, urging the Karnataka police and cybercrime department to take strict actions. Golden Star Ganesh is all set to grace the silver screen soon with his upcoming film Geetha, which revolves around the Gokak agitation. However, the team is adamant about tackling the issue of piracy, hence they've decided to wait for three weeks before its release in other states.

    Geetha's Release In Other States Delayed

    Geetha's Release In Other States Delayed

    The measures taken by Geetha creators are indicative of their determination to tackle piracy. Producer Syed told Times of India, "We have decided to wait for three weeks before releasing the film outside the state to avoid any sort of piracy issues cropping up."

    Ganesh Sends Out Warnings!

    Ganesh Sends Out Warnings!

    It isn't only Geetha's team that is being vocal about their preparation to deal with piracy, but even the lead actor Ganesh has put his down following the recent mishap. He issued an open statement at a press conference, which read, "I don't know what happens with other language films. But, do not interfere in my cinema."

    He Further Added...

    He Further Added...

    "Geetha is very close to my heart. Irrespective of who it is, I wouldn't spare anyone involved in tampering its image or success. It's a warning against other language films. There is a lot of competition. You mind your business and we'll do the same."

    Can Geetha Fight Piracy?

    Can Geetha Fight Piracy?

    Several big-budget films of Sandalwood have fallen prey to piracy. Although, the cybercrime department is closely monitoring any suspicious social media activity and taking action against the culprits involved in illegal leaking and circulation of films, eliminating piracy from the root has been a far-fetched dream. We need to wait and watch if Geetha will emerge successful in tackling the issue.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
