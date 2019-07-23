Golden Star Ganesh’s Geetha Bought By Amazon Prime For A Whopping Sum? Sets New Record!

Seems like Golden Star Ganesh is all set to entertain his fans with another work of his. His upcoming romantic-action film has been creating a lot of buzz. Geetha, which features Ganesh in a retro look, has managed to make a huge profit even before completion. Sources are saying that the rights of the film have been bought by Amazon Prime for a whopping Rs 2.75 crore. If the report holds, the Ganesh starrer would be setting a new record in Sandalwood. Majority of the shoot is finished and a song was filmed last Thursday.

The team is currently focusing on post-production work. The audio launch is expected to take place sometime in August. Considering all the hype surrounding the film, Geetha is expected to create a fad similar to his blockbuster Mungaru Male.

Talking about his first look which was out recently, the lead actor said, "We have been working on my character's retro look over the past month-and-a-half, and we did a photo shoot on June 22."

He further added, "Every year, I make sure one film is made under my home banner, Golden Movies. This time, I chose Geetha, which is made in association with SS Films. Geetha will be a special film for my career, as it shares its name with the Shankar Nag-starrer from the 1980s."

Shivrajkumar Cries Before His Fans, From Across The Sea; Here's Why He Got Emotional!

Sharing his experience of working with director Vijay, Ganesh said, "The first-timer had come to me with the story one year ago. He was associated with director Santhosh Ananddramm (of Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Raajakumara fame), who was the one who told me that Vijay had a script for me. The story and screenplay have taken shape well, and I'm now looking forward to presenting it on screen."