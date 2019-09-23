Ganesh Had Goosebumps When He First Featured Alongside Dr Rajkumar! 'It Was Like A Dream Come True'

On Sharing Screen Space With Dr Raj

Who wouldn't dream of working with Dr Raj? Talking about sharing the screen space with the legendary actor, Ganesh said, "I was so thrilled to share screen space with him! When I saw the CGI sequence, in which I feature alongside him for a few seconds, I got goosebumps. He is such a renowned actor, with great films to his credit and he has done so much for the language."

Ganesh Describes The Feeling

"I remember being in awe as I watched him deliver an iconic line in Mayura and now, in my upcoming film, I am sharing the screen with him. It was like a dream come true and a truly magical sequence," Mungaru Male actor stated.

Geetha Is Special To Ganesh

Ganesh is famously known for his 'Loverboy' image, a reputation he has gained for predominantly working in romantic flicks. Geetha, however, portrays him in a different shade. The actor told the publication that his upcoming film is special to him as he will be sending out a message about preserving Kannada and fighting for it.

He'll Visit Theatres For Geetha

Ganesh said he usually doesn't visit theatres to watch his films. But, he has a different plan for Geetha. He said, "For Geetha, I want to go and see the viewers' reaction because there is something new and special that we have done in this movie."