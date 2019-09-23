English
    Ganesh Had Goosebumps When He First Featured Alongside Dr Rajkumar! 'It Was Like A Dream Come True'

    2019 has been a busy year for Golden Star Ganesh. After 99 and Gimmick, he's already working on his next, Geetha. The actor is thrilled about his upcoming film, which sees him play an angry young man fighting for Kannada. Ganesh says the film has provided him an opportunity to lay emphasis on Kannada and its importance in Karnataka. However, it was a dream come true scenario for the actor when he realised he would be sharing the screen space with the legendary actor Rajkumar in a CGI sequence. In conversation with Times of India, he stated that watching himself alongside Dr Raj gave him goosebumps!

    On Sharing Screen Space With Dr Raj

    Who wouldn't dream of working with Dr Raj? Talking about sharing the screen space with the legendary actor, Ganesh said, "I was so thrilled to share screen space with him! When I saw the CGI sequence, in which I feature alongside him for a few seconds, I got goosebumps. He is such a renowned actor, with great films to his credit and he has done so much for the language."

    Ganesh Describes The Feeling

    "I remember being in awe as I watched him deliver an iconic line in Mayura and now, in my upcoming film, I am sharing the screen with him. It was like a dream come true and a truly magical sequence," Mungaru Male actor stated.

    Geetha Is Special To Ganesh

    Ganesh is famously known for his 'Loverboy' image, a reputation he has gained for predominantly working in romantic flicks. Geetha, however, portrays him in a different shade. The actor told the publication that his upcoming film is special to him as he will be sending out a message about preserving Kannada and fighting for it.

    He'll Visit Theatres For Geetha

    Ganesh said he usually doesn't visit theatres to watch his films. But, he has a different plan for Geetha. He said, "For Geetha, I want to go and see the viewers' reaction because there is something new and special that we have done in this movie."

