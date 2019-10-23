    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ganesh Plans A Long Getaway With Family Before He Starts Shooting For Gaalipata 2

      Kannada actor Ganesh, famously known as the Golden Star of Sandalwood, has had one busy year. Ganesh featured in several films in 2019, the genres of which ranged from horror to drama. He was last seen in the romantic-action drama Geetha, based on the Gokak agitation. A while ago, it was confirmed that Ganesh has signed a deal with Yograj Bhat for Gaalipata 2. Before the actor starts filming for the sequel to his superhit film, he is planning a long getaway with his family.

      Ganesh Plans A Long Getaway With Family

      He told the Times of India, "I have been tied up with a lot of work and we haven't even been able to take a proper family vacation together. I begin shooting for Gaalipata 2 towards the end of next month and we have a three-month schedule, where we plan to shoot the film at one stretch."

      "I only managed to take my kids to Mysuru during Dasara. As we have the Deepavali holidays around the corner, I am looking at treating them to a long getaway," he further added. Ganesh is married to Shilpa and the couple is parents to two children.

      Meanwhile, Gaalipata 2 made headlines when the makers decided to replace the new cast with the original. Apparently, fans wanted to see the original cast in the sequel too. Therefore, Golden Star Ganesh and Sandalwood's Chocolate Boy Diganth were roped in for Gaalipata 2.

      Newbies Saharan and Rishi were initially chosen to play the leads in Gaalipata 2. However, fans weren't too convinced with the new cast and expressed mixed reactions. But, unlike the original, the sequel will only feature Ganesh and Diganth in the lead. Singer-actor Rajesh Krishna will not be a part of Gaalipata 2.

      ganesh gaalipata gaalipata 2
