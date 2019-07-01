Ganesh Says He Never Agreed To Do Chowkidar; Director Chandrashekar Provides Clarification

A while ago, several reports suggested that Golden Star Ganesh had signed the film Chowkidar. It was also said that the actor would be donning two different looks for the movie. The title of the film too came across interesting and thus, worked in favor of the rumors. However, just when Ganesh's fans thought they will get to see him act in Chowkidar, the actor has revealed that he never agreed to do the film. In a conversation with Filmibeat Kannada, director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa provided more clarification on this.

Addressing the reports, Ganesh told Chitraloka, "It is true that the director had approached me with the project. He had just told me a 'one-liner' story, to which I had asked him to prepare a full fledged story and the script but he went on saying that he is making the 'Chowkidar' movie with me. How can someone make or agree to be part of a movie without even a story."

Meanwhile, the Chandrashekar told Filmibeat Kannada, "I had previously told that the movie is yet to be finalised. Ganesh Sir has liked what I narrated him. But, the final reading is still due. I had made this clear earlier."

"I hadn't announced anywhere that I was planning on making a film called Chowkidar. When people began to gossip regarding the title, I had just said 'yes'. However, the title gained immense popularity eventually," he added.

When asked if Ganesh has signed the deal already, the director said, "I am still in the talking stage with Ganesh sir regarding the film. I need to tell him the entire story and he needs to agree to play the role. Other factors such as, the fee, production team, etc needs to be finalised. Several tasks are pending."