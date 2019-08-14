English
    Ganesh Shot Comedy Sequence For 'Gimmick' Despite Hearing Father's Demise; 'Didn't Have A Choice'

    Sandalwood actor Golden Star Ganesh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Gimmick. He's featuring in a horror flick for the first time in his career. In a press meet that was recently held by the Gimmick team, it was revealed that Ganesh continued shooting a comedy sequence for the film despite hearing about his father's demise. Director Naganna, who went on to praise the actor's dedication towards his work, said that he left the sets only upon completing the shoot. Also, he managed to pull himself together despite the immense pain caused by the devastating news.

    Ganesh Shot In Pain

    According to the reports of Filmibeat Kannada, Ganesh was on the sets of his film Gimmick, when he was informed about his father's demise. However, the actor continued to shoot and ensured his personal life didn't affect the making of the film or caused any inconvenience to the team.

    Last Day Of Shoot In Bungalow

    Apparently, it was the last day of the shoot which was taking place in a rented bungalow. The location was available only for a day to wrap up the filming. Hence, Ganesh chose to stay back and complete the shooting, without telling anyone about losing his father.

    Ganesh Masked His Feelings

    Director Naganna revealed that Ganesh was amid shooting a comedy sequence, when he received the unfortunate news. The actor masked his feelings and came across as a thorough professional. Gimmick team also learned about this only during the press meet.

    Golden Star Opens Up

    Ganesh said, "That day, I realised the pain an artist faces. I didn't have a choice but to film the comedy scene, though I was shattered. It is hard to perform when an artist is not in the right mindset."

    Read more about: ganesh gimmick
