Ganesh Shot Comedy Sequence For 'Gimmick' Despite Hearing Father's Demise; 'Didn't Have A Choice'

Ganesh Shot In Pain

According to the reports of Filmibeat Kannada, Ganesh was on the sets of his film Gimmick, when he was informed about his father's demise. However, the actor continued to shoot and ensured his personal life didn't affect the making of the film or caused any inconvenience to the team.

Last Day Of Shoot In Bungalow

Apparently, it was the last day of the shoot which was taking place in a rented bungalow. The location was available only for a day to wrap up the filming. Hence, Ganesh chose to stay back and complete the shooting, without telling anyone about losing his father.

Ganesh Masked His Feelings

Director Naganna revealed that Ganesh was amid shooting a comedy sequence, when he received the unfortunate news. The actor masked his feelings and came across as a thorough professional. Gimmick team also learned about this only during the press meet.

Golden Star Opens Up

Ganesh said, "That day, I realised the pain an artist faces. I didn't have a choice but to film the comedy scene, though I was shattered. It is hard to perform when an artist is not in the right mindset."