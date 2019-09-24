English
    Ganesh Warns Other Language Films Ahead Of Geetha's Release; 'Don't Interfere In My Cinema'

    Kannada film industry's Golden Star Ganesh is prepping for the release of his next, Geetha, which is scheduled to hit the marquee on September 27. The film is premised on the famous language rights movement - Gokak agitation, which fought for the first-language status of Kannada in Karnataka. Seems like the movie was tailor-made for Ganesh, who is known for featuring predominantly in romantic-comedy flicks. The actor has grown so close to this project that he has sent out a warning against other language films that will be out on the same day as his Geetha. Read what he had to say!

    Ganesh Warns Other Language Films!

    In a press conference, Ganesh said, "Geetha is a pro-Kannada film. The famous Gokak movement forms the backdrop of the movie. Audiences have appreciated a Kannadiga playing the hero in Geetha. I don't know what happens with other language films. But, do not interfere in my cinema."

    "Geetha is very close to my heart. Irrespective of who it is, I wouldn't spare anyone involved in tampering its image or success. It's a warning against other language films. There is a lot of competition. You mind your business and we'll do the same," he added.

    We can't overlook the fact that Geetha would be facing fierce competition from other language films, which are hitting the theatres on the same day. Hrithik Roshan's War and Telugu's most-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are also releasing on September 27.

    After the havoc caused by the online leak of Sudeep's latest Pailwaan, Ganesh's team is well-prepared to fight piracy. They have already approached the cyber crime department, requesting protection. Also, the producer of Geetha, Syed Salam, has collaborated with a private organisation, which has agreed to eliminate any issues related to Geetha's piracy.

    Read more about: ganesh geetha
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
