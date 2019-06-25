Ganesh's Where Is My Kannadaka Shoot Postponed Due To Problem In Shooting Location

Sandalwood actor Ganesh is currently busy working on his home production film Geetha, which is being produced under Golden Movies home banner. However, the actor was supposed to film Where Is My Kannadaka. But, the shooting schedule had to be postponed due to issues with the location. The movie is being directed by Raj and Damini, who are making their debut in Sandalwood. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is also entering the Kannada film industry with Ganesh's film.

Talking about the shoot being postponed, Ganesh told TOI, "The Cricket World Cup is happening in the UK. We had problems with the schedule and the shooting locations. Therefore we could not go for the shoot. The team has taken some time to rewrite the script, and I don't know when will the film go on the floors."

"I am currently focusing on the 'Geetha' movie which is being produced under my home banner. I am looking after every detail of the movie. Now, the movie is in the post-production stage, and we also completed dubbing for the movie," he further added.

Recently, Ganesh took to social media to tell his fans that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday this year. He wrote, "I have a kind request for my dear fans, well-wishers and friends. I will not be celebrating my birthday this year. I lost my father a few months ago. No one is going to be home on that day. Therefore, please do not travel long distance to see me and wait at my residence."

"I am ever grateful to your love. I request all my fans to not buy expensive flowers, cakes and banners. Rather, donate the money to an orphanages and that will be the best present. I believe, you all understand my concern and would be kind enough to accept my request. May your love always be with me," Ganesh concluded.