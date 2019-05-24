Ganesh's Wife Shilpa Mocks Ramya After Congress Loses To BJP! Must Read Her Tweet

A lot has been said and written about the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Narendra Modi's government has emerged victorious again. A debate has arisen between the supporters of the two parties. However, BJP supporters across the nation are celebrating. Kannada actor Ganesh's wife Shilpa is also a member of BJP. She and Ramya, who represents Congress, have often gotten into verbal brawls supporting their respective parties. Now that Congress lost to BJP, Shilpa took to Twitter to mock Ramya. You ought to read what she said!

Yesterday, BJP mocked Nikhil Kumar upon Sumalatha's win, by tweeting 'Nikhil Yellidiappa'. Today, Shilpa Ganesh did the same to take a dig at Ramya. Golden Star's wife tweeted, "Ramya yellidiamma? Where is your party leader Rahul? Where's your fake account? Where are your senseless tweets?"

"The baseless accusations you made against us? That's why its said, before you blame someone else, you need to know yourself well," she further added. Ramya hasn't responded to Shilpa's tweet yet. But, considering how vocal she is, we can expect a response soon.

MOST READ: Upendra Comments On Narendra Modi Winning Yet Again; Here's What He Expects From Him!

However, Ramya did tweet about BJP winning at the Centre. She tweeted yesterday, "Many congratulations @narendramodi @BJP4India on your win."

Watch the space for more updates!