Geetha Movie Twitter Review: Here's What The Fans Have To Say About Ganesh Starrer

Golden Star Ganesh, who is famously known for his lover boy image in Sandalwood, is appearing in a drastically different avatar in Geetha. The Kannada film, which uses the famous language movement Gokak agitation as the backdrop, is releasing today. While Ganesh plays the male lead, multiplr actresses are featured opposite him in Geetha. It includes, Shanvi Srivastava, Parvathy Arun and Prayaga Martin. Renowned Kannada actors Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the period-drama flick.

The movie has already received a thumbs up from the pro-Kannadigas before its release, owing to its storyline. While Vijay Nagendra has helmed Geetha, Ganesh's wife Shilpa and Syed Saleem have co-produced it. In several interviews and press meets, Ganesh stated that Geetha is very close to his heart as it revolves around preservation of Kannada's status as the first language. He takes a lot of pride in playing the lead in this film, thanks to his love for the language. Are you planning on watching Geetha in theatres? Read below what the fans have to say about the film on Twitter!