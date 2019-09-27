English
    Geetha Will Educate Gen Now About Gokak Agitation, Says The Director; Will It Start A New Movement?

    Golden Star Ganesh's film Geetha released across Karnataka today. Based on the infamous language rights movement, the film represents facets of the Gokak Agitation. Playing the lead, Ganesh through his work in Geetha, has proved that he can do much more than romance and comedy. The movie has opened to good reviews. Vijaynaagendra who has helmed the period-drama, told The Times of India that Geetha will educate Gen Now about the Gokak Agitation. Considering the present political scenario of India where the Centre is trying to impose Hindi as the national language, will Geetha give rise to a new movement?

    Will Ganeshs Geetha Give Rise To A New Movement?

    The director said, "This movie will educate Gen Now about the Gokak agitation. With the imposition of Hindi as a language currently being a topic of debate across the country, this theme is pertinent today as well."

    "Geetha is unique for many reasons - viewers will get to see Ganesh sir in a new style. It is a love story told from the female perspective. One will also be able to watch digitally remastered video clips from the time of the actual agitation, featuring legends like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Ambareesh, Tiger Prabhakar and many more," he further added.

    The time at which Geetha released seems apt as the movie serves as a motivational factor for pro-Kannadigas. Ganesh himself stated at a press conference that Sandalwood is threatened by other language films, hence it is important to fight for Kannada's preservation.

    While we couldn't tell what impact the movie will have on the audiences, given its relevance in the current situation, the actor sure has emerged a hero with his immense love for the language. Geetha team has also taken several precautionary measures to tackle the much prevalent issue of piracy. Producer Syed told Times of India, "We have decided to wait for three weeks before releasing the film outside the state to avoid any sort of piracy issues cropping up."

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
