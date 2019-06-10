English
    Girish Karnad Last Wish Was Not To Have Religious Ceremonies; Family Honors It

    Well-renowned writer, director and actor, Girish Karnad passed away today at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness. Multiple organ failures have been stated as the reason for his demise. The biggest of stars from different film industries across India have been mourning the loss of this great artist. However, he lived a simple life and chose a simpler ending. Apparently, his last wish was not to have any religious or official ceremonies. Therefore, his family has decided to cremate his mortal remains in Bypanahalli today, where the people can pay their last respects.

    Girish Karnad Family Honors His Last Wish

    Girish Karnad had worked with many known Indian actors and directors for nearly a period of four decades. The Nata Sarvabhouma director, Pavan Wadeyar paid his condolence to the late actor by tweeting, "Can't believe Girish karnad sir is no more. 😥 May his soul rest in peace. 😥😥😥 It's huge loss to Kannada literature."

    Meanwhile, actor Chetan Kumar wrote, "A family friend, fellow artist (my father's role) in 'Aa Dinagalu', & strong contributor to our nation's arts & culture scene, Grirish Karnad passed away today...We will miss his intellectual acuity & progressive values. #GirishKarnad"

    Something Happened To Radhika Pandit When She Birthed Her Daughter! Shares Rare Pic Of The Baby

    The CM Of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad . His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace."

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
