English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Girish Karnad Passes Away At 81 Of Multiple Organ Failures; Sandalwood Mourns His Loss

    By
    |

    Girish Karnad, the veteran theatre personality and a renowned Sandalwood director-actor passed away today (June 10, 2019). He was aged 81 and took his last breath in Bangalore. Prolonged illness is believed to be the reason for his demise and multiple organ failure, according to TOI reports. He is survived by wife Dr Saraswathy Ganapathy and two children. Girish is the recipient of some of the highest awards such as Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary prize.

    Girish Karnad Passes Away At 81!

    Girish was known for using history and mythology in his work to tackle social issues. For more than four decades, he composed plays in Kannada. His work has been adapted by filmmakers from different industries such Satyadev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, Aman Allana and others.

    Though he predominantly worked in the Kannada industry, he was in Maharashtra in 1938. He did his initial schooling in Marathi and eventually developed deep interest in theatre when he was studying in Sirsi, Karnataka.

    Yash's Family Moves Out Of Rented 'Dream House'; KFG Star Threatened The Man For A Media Statement?

    He has also acted in some of the biggest hits such as Rana Vikrama, Kempegowda in Kannada and Bollywood's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, in which he played a key role.

    More GIRISH KARNAD News

    Read more about: girish karnad
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue