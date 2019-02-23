English
    Girish Kasaravalli’s Daughter Ananya Get Married; Bharthi Vishnuvardhan Graces The Newly-wed Couple

    Yesterday, along with Kannada actress Neha Patil got married, yet another Sandalwood fame got married. We are talking about none other than daughter of the renowned Kannada director Girish Kasaravalli. Ananya Kasaravalli entered a new phase of life by tying knot with Santhosh. The couple had a traditional wedding which was graced by many from the Kannada Film Industry. Senior actress and wife of Vishnuvardhan, Bharthi also attended the wedding and blessed the newly-wed couple. Ananya's husband Santhosh works at Jain University.

    Ananya is a renowned director and actor of Sandalwood. She is the daughter of Girsh and Vaishali Kasaravalli. She's known for making films that are closely based on real life situations, similar to her father. Beladi Harishchandra is her first film. She later went on to Harikatha Prasanga, showcasing the art of Yakshaghana in detail. Documentary called Kappu Kallina Saithana is another noted work of hers.

    Talking about what drew her towards direction, Ananya told in an interview, "When you talk about art, you forget that it needs to be learned. Yes, you have to be an artist within, but it also has a discipline. Though I had worked in films in the capacity of an actor, assistant director and costume designer, when I decided to become a director I needed to go through that rigorous training and discipline to achieve a command over the medium."

    Read more about: vishnuvardhan
    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
