Golden Star Ganesh Called An 'OUTSIDER Who Has No Loyalty' By Mungaru Male Producer! Here's Why

'Does Not Even Care About His Parents'

Producer Krishnappa said, "He is a thorn on whom I should not have held hopes. Forget coming to the village (both hail from Adakamaranahalli near Nelamangala) he does not even care about his parents."

'An Outsider Who Has No Loyalty'

"They will beat him with boots and throw him out if he comes there. I wanted to promote him because he was from my village but he turned out to be an outsider who has no loyalty. I do not even have contact with him over the phone.", he further added.

Ganesh Abandoned His Village

When Krishnappa was asked why he feels this about Ganesh, he explained, "He is one person who has caused much sorrow in me, our village, and his family. People in the village no longer consider him one amongst us."

What Do The Neighbours Say?

His Parents Are Sad

"Neither has he come here nor have the parents gone to visit him in Bangalore. They are sad that he is not in touch with them. The younger brother is working and taking care of the family. A few days ago, they expected him to visit on his birthday, but he did not come. Only a television channel crew came, but his parents did not speak to anyone."