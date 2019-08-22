Golden Star Ganesh Doesn't Believe In Ghosts; 'I Have A Belief In Negative And Positive Energy'

Golden Star Ganesh's horror-comedy flick, Gimmick released last week. The actor, whose work mainly consists of romance and drama, has nailed his role in the new genre, too. The lead actor caught up with The New Indian Express over a chat, during which he expressed his disbelief in ghosts. But, he said he believes in certain kinds of energies. Talking more about his film, Ganesh said he was attracted to the idea of the audiences getting scared, hence he took up the project.

He told the publication, "I also got to understand that actors usually don't get scared while shooting for such a subject, because we enact a scene, but the impact of horror genres relies mostly on screenplay, music and special effects, and hopefully, I will experience it as and when I watch the film as an audience member."

Having dominantly worked in romantic comedies, Ganesh feels it is important to involve humour in horror as well. "The reason is that viewers come with the mindset of watching a horror film, and would be at the edge of the seat, and tend to get scared. At that moment, when even a small joke is cracked in a scene, the whole atmosphere gets changed. Laughter throws out the inner fear in you," he justified. Though Ganesh's acting has earned him praises, Naggana's direction seems to have failed at keeping up to fans' expectations.

Recently, Ganesh made it to the headlines, when Yograj Bhat decided to replace Gaalipata 2's new cast with the original actors. The makers simply stated 'fans' demand' as the reason for the sudden changes. Ganesh and Digganth, who are for now the lead actors in the sequel as well, are yet to comment on this.