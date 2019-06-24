Golden Star Ganesh Is Not Celebrating His B'day This Year; The Reason Is Heart-wrenching

Fans often look forward to celebrating their favorite stars' birthdays. However, in the past year, several Sandalwood celebrities chose not to celebrate their birthdays. Yash and Darshan announced on social media that unlike other years, they wouldn't be having a celebration on their birthdays as they were still mourning Rebel Star Ambareesh's loss. And now, we have learned that Golden Star Ganesh has also requested his fans to cooperate with him as he wouldn't be in town on July 2. The reason behind Ganesh choosing not to celebrate the day is heart-wrenching.

The actor wrote a long post explaining as to why he's refraining from enjoying the special day. He said, "I have a kind request for my dear fans, well-wishers and friends. I will not be celebrating my birthday this year. I lost my father a few months ago. No one is going to be home on that day. Therefore, please do not travel long distance to see me and wait at my residence."

"I am ever grateful to your love. I request all my fans to not buy expensive flowers, cakes and banners. Rather, donate the money to an orphanages and that will be the best present. I believe, you all understand my concern and would be kind enough to accept my request. May your love always be with me," he further added.

A days back, Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar also announced that he will be flying down to London during his birthday week, therefore, he won't be able to celebrate the day with fans. He will be undergoing a 20-day-treatment for some issues on his shoulder.

Maybe, 2019 just isn't the year for fans to celebrate their favorite actors' birthdays. Watch the space for more latest updates!