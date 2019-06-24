English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Golden Star Ganesh Is Not Celebrating His B'day This Year; The Reason Is Heart-wrenching

    By
    |

    Fans often look forward to celebrating their favorite stars' birthdays. However, in the past year, several Sandalwood celebrities chose not to celebrate their birthdays. Yash and Darshan announced on social media that unlike other years, they wouldn't be having a celebration on their birthdays as they were still mourning Rebel Star Ambareesh's loss. And now, we have learned that Golden Star Ganesh has also requested his fans to cooperate with him as he wouldn't be in town on July 2. The reason behind Ganesh choosing not to celebrate the day is heart-wrenching.

    Ganesh Is Not Celebrating Bday This Year!

    The actor wrote a long post explaining as to why he's refraining from enjoying the special day. He said, "I have a kind request for my dear fans, well-wishers and friends. I will not be celebrating my birthday this year. I lost my father a few months ago. No one is going to be home on that day. Therefore, please do not travel long distance to see me and wait at my residence."

    "I am ever grateful to your love. I request all my fans to not buy expensive flowers, cakes and banners. Rather, donate the money to an orphanages and that will be the best present. I believe, you all understand my concern and would be kind enough to accept my request. May your love always be with me," he further added.

    A days back, Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar also announced that he will be flying down to London during his birthday week, therefore, he won't be able to celebrate the day with fans. He will be undergoing a 20-day-treatment for some issues on his shoulder.

    Yash & Radhika Daughter's Naming Ceremony Was A Grand Event; Ayra Looks Adorable! UNSEEN PICS

    Maybe, 2019 just isn't the year for fans to celebrate their favorite actors' birthdays. Watch the space for more latest updates!

    More GANESH News

    Read more about: ganesh
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue