Golden Star Ganesh Reveals Why He Has A Special Bond With Karavali!

Golden Star Ganesh is currently busy shooting for his next film 99 in Mangaluru and Puttur. The actor is very fond of the place and there's a sweet reason behind that. While talking Time Of India, Ganesh revealed that he has a special bond with Karavali for a lot of reasons. But, he has one particular reason to like the region so much that'll melt your heart. Ganesh's spouse Shilpa is from Karavali and hence the actor holds a special bond with the place as it gave him his beloved wife.

He said, "Karavali gave me Shilpa, my wife. So, I'm the son-in-law of this region. What could be a greater bond than that? In fact, my house is half Kannadiga and half Tuluva. The kids converse with me in Kannada and Shilpa has taught them her mother tongue. I keep hearing 'bala' (meaning, come) all the time,".

Ganesh futher added, "The first time I came here was with friends from college. It was the first time I ever saw a beach. Incidentally, the makers, director and music director (Jagdish Kotyan, MD Sridhar and Guru Kiran) of my first film Chellata were also from Mangaluru. Subsequently, I shot for many films in the region (almost eight); the last one being Buguri. Now I'm back for 99, and I couldn't be happier."

He said he is excited to be back in Mangaluru considering how much the place means to him. Describing the experince he said, "We shot at this 100-year-old school in Puttur, which is an hour away from Mangaluru. The airport and the University College were some of the other places we shot at. I feel fortunate to have shot at these locations because, of their heritage value."