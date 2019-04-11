Golden Star Ganesh's Son Enters Sandalwood; Little Vihaan Strikes A Cute Pose With A Gun!

It has become a trend to introduce star kids in cinemas. When Yajamana released, D Boss Darshan's son Vineesh was seen alongside his father. He even impressed the fans by dancing in one of the tracks at par with his father. And then, Priyanka Upendra introduced her daughter Aishwarya through the film Devaki, in which the little girl played a prominent role. Well, there's another star kid who is all set to grace the Silver screen. Golden Star Ganesh's son Vihaan is entering the Kannada film industry with Geetha, a film being made under his father's home banner.

He will be making a guest appearance in the film. A couple of Vihaan's pictures are already circulating on the internet. He's seen striking a cute pose with a gun in the hand. The actor had first introduced his daughter Charithya in his film Chamak.

Geetha is directed by Vijay Bagendra and produced by Syed Salam. Malayalam actress Parvathy Arun is playing the female lead. The film also features actors such as Shanvi Srivastav, Dynamic Star Devraj, Sudha Rani, Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar.