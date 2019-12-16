Golden Star Ganesh To Star In A Romantic Comedy Titled ‘Trible Riding’

Golden Star Ganesh has greenlit director Mahesh Gowda’s romantic comedy titled 'Trible Riding’. The interesting title is a local pronunciation of the term 'Triple Riding’. The movie produced by Ramgopal and Arunkumar will see the Ganesh romancing three heroines. An official announcement from the makers is expected to happen soon.

A source close to the development revealed that the director will be bringing in a bunch of comedians such as Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda and Kuri Pratap on board for the movie. The makers have also roped in senior actors Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj for pivotal roles. The director is currently working on the screenplay and pre-production of the movie. 'Trible Riding’ in all likelihood, will go on floors towards January-end in 2020.

On the other hand, Ganesh is currently shooting for the keenly anticipated sequel to 'Gaalipata’ with director Yogaraj Bhat. The 'Mungaru Male’ star commenced shooting for the film from December 2 in Kudremukh and will be wrapping up the schedule by January 8. The project is being bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy and will see Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre as the female protagonists.

Other than the aforementioned movies, Ganesh has another interesting project in his kitty. The yet-untitled project will be directed by Suni. Ganesh had previously collaborated with the director on 'Chamak’ a few years ago. The prep for the Ganesh-Suni film is currently underway.

All in all, the 'Cheluvina Chittara’ star has an interesting line up of movies for 2020. The fans of the actor are surely in for a treat come next year.

ALSO READ: Ganesh & Diganth Roped In For Gaalipata 2 On Popular Demand; Yograj Bhat Replaces Cast!