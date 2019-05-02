English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Golden Star Ganesh's Wife Shilpa Complains That He Is Not Romantic! He's Different In Real Life

    By
    |

    Undoubtedly, Ganesh is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. His onscreen persona has garnered him a huge fan following. Though his female fans have always been mesmerised by his romantic moves in films, the actor apparently is different in real life. Ganesh recently spoke to Cine Express regarding his latest film 99, which released across Karnataka yesterday. In the conversation, he said, his wife Shilpa complains that he's unromantic in real life! Read below for further details...

    On Being Tagged Romantic Hero

    Ever since he appeared in the blockbuster film Mugaru Male, fans have labelled him to be a romantic hero. Taking about this, he told in the interview, "Love is everything, and romance is a must in everybody's life. I am a romantic hero on screen."

    Not So Romantic In Real Life

    "In real life though, I am completely different. My wife (Shilpa) often complaints that to the world, I am a romantic hero, but off screen, I am not," Ganesh further added. He and Shilpa got hitched in a private ceremony after dating for a couple of years.

    Fans Unhappy With Ganesh's Marriage

    For the uninitiated, Ganesh and Shilpa got married two days before the scheduled date. The sudden wedding agitated several fans. Some even threatened to hurt themselves upon hearing the Golden Star's wedding news. Ganesh later stated that he had to get married in a hurry due to increased pressure from fans.

    But, They Have A Beautiful Family

    Though Ganesh and Shilpa's relationship was subjected to criticism, the two have lived happily after marriage. They are the proud parents of two children. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son. Both of Ganesh's children have already made their debut in Sandalwoo

    But, They Have A Beautiful Family

    Though Ganesh and Shilpa's relationship was subjected to criticism, the two have lived happily after marriage. They are the proud parents of two children. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son. Both of Ganesh's children have already made their debut in Sandalwood.

    99 Twitter Review: Ganesh's Film Opens To Great Response! The Film Is Setting Box Office On 'Fire'

    Read more about: ganesh shilpa
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue