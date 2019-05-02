Golden Star Ganesh's Wife Shilpa Complains That He Is Not Romantic! He's Different In Real Life

On Being Tagged Romantic Hero

Ever since he appeared in the blockbuster film Mugaru Male, fans have labelled him to be a romantic hero. Taking about this, he told in the interview, "Love is everything, and romance is a must in everybody's life. I am a romantic hero on screen."

Not So Romantic In Real Life

"In real life though, I am completely different. My wife (Shilpa) often complaints that to the world, I am a romantic hero, but off screen, I am not," Ganesh further added. He and Shilpa got hitched in a private ceremony after dating for a couple of years.

Fans Unhappy With Ganesh's Marriage

For the uninitiated, Ganesh and Shilpa got married two days before the scheduled date. The sudden wedding agitated several fans. Some even threatened to hurt themselves upon hearing the Golden Star's wedding news. Ganesh later stated that he had to get married in a hurry due to increased pressure from fans.

But, They Have A Beautiful Family

Though Ganesh and Shilpa's relationship was subjected to criticism, the two have lived happily after marriage. They are the proud parents of two children. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son. Both of Ganesh's children have already made their debut in Sandalwoo

