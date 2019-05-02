Golden Star Ganesh's Wife Shilpa Complains That He Is Not Romantic! He's Different In Real Life
Undoubtedly, Ganesh is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. His onscreen persona has garnered him a huge fan following. Though his female fans have always been mesmerised by his romantic moves in films, the actor apparently is different in real life. Ganesh recently spoke to Cine Express regarding his latest film 99, which released across Karnataka yesterday. In the conversation, he said, his wife Shilpa complains that he's unromantic in real life! Read below for further details...
On Being Tagged Romantic Hero
Ever since he appeared in the blockbuster film Mugaru Male, fans have labelled him to be a romantic hero. Taking about this, he told in the interview, "Love is everything, and romance is a must in everybody's life. I am a romantic hero on screen."
Not So Romantic In Real Life
"In real life though, I am completely different. My wife (Shilpa) often complaints that to the world, I am a romantic hero, but off screen, I am not," Ganesh further added. He and Shilpa got hitched in a private ceremony after dating for a couple of years.
Fans Unhappy With Ganesh's Marriage
For the uninitiated, Ganesh and Shilpa got married two days before the scheduled date. The sudden wedding agitated several fans. Some even threatened to hurt themselves upon hearing the Golden Star's wedding news. Ganesh later stated that he had to get married in a hurry due to increased pressure from fans.
But, They Have A Beautiful Family
Though Ganesh and Shilpa's relationship was subjected to criticism, the two have lived happily after marriage. They are the proud parents of two children. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son. Both of Ganesh's children have already made their debut in Sandalwood.
