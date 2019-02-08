Good News For Puneeth's Fans Abroad As Nata Sarvabhouma Is All Set Release In Russia & Kenya!

Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma released worldwide yesterday (February 7, 2019). It is Power Star's first horror flick and he's absolutely nailed it. The film also features Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The movie has opened with a total of 550+ shows, making it the biggest Kannada release so far. Not just in Karnataka, but Appu's fans across the world can enjoy their favorite star's movie as Nata Sarvabhouma will be released in Russia and Kenya, and Japan too, after its advent in the west.

Today, Nata Sarvabhouma released in 48 theatres in America and 24 in Australia. The Puneeth starrer is being screened in Canada, France, Dubai and Singapore too. The film is currently waiting for approval from the Censor Board. Once the process is done, Nata Sarvabhouma will be gracing theatres in France, Kenya and Japan.

For the first time in the history of Kannada films, fans based in Africa will be able to catch a Sandalwood film in their respective countries. With this, Puneeth's latest film has set yet another record. As per the latest records, the movie has collected between Rs 6 and 8 crore on the first day. Also, more shows have been booked in Mysore than Bangalore.

Though fans couldn't wait to watch their favorite star on screen after a year and a half, the weekday factor might have caused a tad bit inconvenience. Nata Sarvabhouma's collection has high chances of picking up from tomorrow onwards.