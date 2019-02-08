English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Good News For Puneeth's Fans Abroad As Nata Sarvabhouma Is All Set Release In Russia & Kenya!

    By
    |

    Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma released worldwide yesterday (February 7, 2019). It is Power Star's first horror flick and he's absolutely nailed it. The film also features Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The movie has opened with a total of 550+ shows, making it the biggest Kannada release so far. Not just in Karnataka, but Appu's fans across the world can enjoy their favorite star's movie as Nata Sarvabhouma will be released in Russia and Kenya, and Japan too, after its advent in the west.

    Nata Sarvabhouma All Set Release In Russia & Kenya!

    Today, Nata Sarvabhouma released in 48 theatres in America and 24 in Australia. The Puneeth starrer is being screened in Canada, France, Dubai and Singapore too. The film is currently waiting for approval from the Censor Board. Once the process is done, Nata Sarvabhouma will be gracing theatres in France, Kenya and Japan.

    For the first time in the history of Kannada films, fans based in Africa will be able to catch a Sandalwood film in their respective countries. With this, Puneeth's latest film has set yet another record. As per the latest records, the movie has collected between Rs 6 and 8 crore on the first day. Also, more shows have been booked in Mysore than Bangalore.

    MOST READ : Kichcha Sudeep's Pailwaan Sets A New Record! For The First Time Ever In Sandalwood

    Though fans couldn't wait to watch their favorite star on screen after a year and a half, the weekday factor might have caused a tad bit inconvenience. Nata Sarvabhouma's collection has high chances of picking up from tomorrow onwards.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue