    Good News For Sudeep's Fans! Here's When You Can Catch Pailwaan In Theatres

    Summer of 2019 is going to be a treat for Kiccha's fans. Just yesterday, the actor announced on Twitter that his team is currently filming the last song for Pailwaan, which is a duet. He also said with the completion of the song, Pailwaan's shoot will wrap up. This indeed came across as a pleasant news for his fans who can't contain their excitement. Now, it has been said that the film is going to be released soon. According to Times Of India reports, Pailwaan is likely to hit the theatres in April, 2019.

    Heres When You Can Catch Pailwaan In Theatres

    It is the first movie of Sudeep in which he's appearing as a professional wrestler. Reportedly, he'll also be seen playing the role of a boxer. The actor had to train intensely for months to achieve the slender look. Fans were alarmed by his first look in the film, for which he's shed a lot of weight. However, there is nothing to worry as his health is just fine.

    In an interview, Sudeep had revealed that he only slept for a few hours while preparing for the character. He has gotten so used to the strict diet he was on, that he continues to maintain it even after the film is completed. Seems like his hard work has paid off after all. Superstars from different film industries praised Sudeep upon watching its teaser which was launched last month.

    The first teaser of Pailwaan was launched on January 15, 2019. Among all the Kannada trailers that have been released, Pailwaan has set a new record by becoming the highest viewed. Till date, it has received more than 46 lakh views. Not only has the teaser been viewed so many times, but it has also received the highest likes.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
