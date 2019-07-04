English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Good News For Upendra Fans! His Latest Film I Love You To Release In US & UK

    By
    |

    Though the latest Kannada film I Love You lacked sufficient buzz considering how it had been postponed time and again, the film is performing quite well at the box office. We wouldn't know if it's for the controversy that it got involved in or Upendra's screen presence that showcases his eccentricity, the romantic drama has garnered a lot of attention. Following it's success in India, the makers have now decided to release the film across US and UK.

    I Love You To Release In US & UK

    According to an entertainment daily, I Love You will be released across 20 screen in United Kingdom and 15 across United States. We are sure Uppi fans abroad would be thrilled to learn about this. Meanwhile, the movie is running successfully in theatres here.

    How can we talk about the success of the film and not mention the lead actress Rachita Ram? Though she made headlines for saying that she would never be part of such bold projects in future, she only has good things to say about the film.

    She told The New Indian Express, "I Love You is an amazing movie for all kinds of viewers, and one should not judge the heroine or the film just by one song."

    Upendra's Reaction Upon Watching Priyanka's Devaki; Didn't Want Their Daughter To Get Hurt

    "I Love You, as viewed by the director, is not about attraction or infatuation; it is about life. Dharmika, my character, sees a difference between romance, sex and life. How honesty and loyalty work as major factors in love is what is something explored through my character," she further added.

    More I LOVE YOU News

    Read more about: i love you upendra rachita ram
    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue