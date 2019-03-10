Had Darshan Predicted Yajamana’s Fate Prior To Its Release? Surprising Comment On ‘Hit Or Flop'!

His Surprising Comment!

When asked about the film's performance, Darshan told Indian Express, "Hit or flop is something that cannot be analysed, but definitely a lot of hard work has gone into making this film and I look forward to how the audience will view this family and mass entertainer."

‘Will Only Grow Bigger'

Unlike his previous films, Yajamana wasn't dubbed in any other languages. Addressing this Darshan said, "We have the audience, who love to watch the film in the original language. It is just that we have to ensure the film reaches them. Even Kannada language is doing well in other states, and it will only grow bigger."

Collections So Far

Going by what the makers of the film had to share, Yajamana has made about 5 to 6% of total profit in a week. Without revealing the actual collections, the producers have said that the movie is performing well in theaters. Rs 28 crore is what it is rumored to have earned.

Piracy Hits Yajamana

Just when we thought Yajamana was doing fairly well and had chances of collecting further at the box office, Tamilrockers have leaked the complete film on their website for download. However, the quality of the print is low and D Boss' fans are furious about this unethical act.