Hairipriya Gets A Second Tattoo In Bali While On A Vacation! Asks Fan To Guess What It Is

Sandalwood actress Harirpriya is currently enjoying her vacation. The actress is having a ball of a time in Bali and it is evident from the pictures that she's sharing with fans on her social media handle. The actress' latest post is grabbing a lot of attention though. So, Haripriya is getting inked in a foreign land. She shared a picture of herself getting a tattoo and asked her fans to guess as to what it is. She wrote, "Getting my 2nd #tattoo done in #Bali #Indonesia..Guys, guess what I'm gonna get done..comment below" - (sic)

Harirpriya is known for her natural acting skills. She received immense appreciation for her role in the gangster film Ugramm, which turned her life around. She featured in many hit movies after that and even appeared on the television as a judge on reality shows.

A few weeks ago she took to Facebook to inform her fans that she is taking a short break from work for holidaying. In the post she wrote, "A big shout-out to all the people..Happy to inform you that I have finished the shooting and dubbing from my end to all the committed projects ( Bichchugathi, Kannad Gothilla, Kurukshetra, Ellidhe illithanaka and Kathasangama) Can't wait to show u all the movies in which I've played different roles."

Haripriya Leaves Fans In Shock By Announcing Sudden Break From The Industry! Here's Why

"Now taking a break from work & going on a small vacation.. Will come back soon and share the exciting script and new team details soon ❤ Need all your wishes as usual," she added.