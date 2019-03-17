Happy B’day Puneeth Rajkumar! From Food To Robots, Here Are Appu’s All Time Favorites!

He Loves Fatty Food

Puneeth calls himself a proud foodie. Talking about his favorite food, the actor said, "Mutton biryani is my favourite. I also like specific regional delicacies like jowar roti, neer dosay, boiled rice and gruel, the shira of North Karnataka. I am a foodie."

Appu Loves Singing

Similar to his father, Appu loves singing too. " Banadaariyalli soorya jaari banda is my all-time favourite song that I have sung. I was a child actor and singing too was part of the fun I was having as a child actor. It was not work but when I look back, this song haunts me", he said.

Owning A Robot Is His Dream

"Ever since I watched Giant Robot on television as a child, I wanted to own a robot of my own. That is still my dream. I want a robot of my own." He further added, "If not for my wife, I would have a gadget, speaker or some instrument in every corner of every room in the house."

His First Is His Favorite Film

Talking about his all-time favorite films, Puneeth said, "Bhagyavanta is my favourite film as a child actor. Next comes Bettada Hoo. I like my other films and it may be more popular for others, but for me the one closest to the heart is Bhagyavanta. As a lead actor, Appu is my favourite as it was my first film."