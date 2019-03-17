Happy B’day Puneeth Rajkumar! From Food To Robots, Here Are Appu’s All Time Favorites!
Today (March 17, 2019), Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar is celebrating his birthday. It is one of the most awaited days for his fans, who often display their love and affection for him with loads of presents. However, only two days before his birthday, Puneeth took to his social media handle to request his fans to not bring him presents. He said their love and support is the best gift ever. He also told them that he wouldn't be at home at midnight and hence requested them not to wait near his residence. On this occasion, we decided to tell you about Appu's all time favorites.
He Loves Fatty Food
Puneeth calls himself a proud foodie. Talking about his favorite food, the actor said, "Mutton biryani is my favourite. I also like specific regional delicacies like jowar roti, neer dosay, boiled rice and gruel, the shira of North Karnataka. I am a foodie."
Appu Loves Singing
Similar to his father, Appu loves singing too. " Banadaariyalli soorya jaari banda is my all-time favourite song that I have sung. I was a child actor and singing too was part of the fun I was having as a child actor. It was not work but when I look back, this song haunts me", he said.
Owning A Robot Is His Dream
"Ever since I watched Giant Robot on television as a child, I wanted to own a robot of my own. That is still my dream. I want a robot of my own." He further added, "If not for my wife, I would have a gadget, speaker or some instrument in every corner of every room in the house."
His First Is His Favorite Film
Talking about his all-time favorite films, Puneeth said, "Bhagyavanta is my favourite film as a child actor. Next comes Bettada Hoo. I like my other films and it may be more popular for others, but for me the one closest to the heart is Bhagyavanta. As a lead actor, Appu is my favourite as it was my first film."
