    Happy B’day Sudeep! Unearthing Kiccha’s Hidden Talents On This Special Day!

    Kannada actor Sudeep turns a year older today. The 46 year-old-actor has been a part of Sandalwood for over two decades now. Besides establishing himself as a successful artist in the Kannada film industry, Sudeep, through his skills and talent, has gained popularity among audiences from other industries, too. But, little did you know that Badshah is way more than just a brilliant actor paired with good looks. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we are going to tell you about a few hidden or lesser-known talents of Sudeep's!

    We Ought To Talk About His Cooking Skills

    Did you know, Sudeep hails from a business class family? His father is a famous hotelier in Bangalore. Though he chose acting as a career, Sudeep simply enjoys cooking. He has even prepared several delicacies on the national television, leaving his fans in awe of him. This actor would have turned a chef, had films not happened to him.

    Mesmerizing Singing

    Seems like Sudeep's forte includes nearly everything under the sun. This actor is blessed with an amazing voice and can also play instruments. He has provided vocals for a few songs in his own films. If you've watched Just Maath Maathalli, Sudeep can be seen casually playing the guitar for his role.

    Equally Talented Sportsman

    Each passing year, Sudeep has proved that age is just a number. Even at 46, he has a body many die for. But, Sudeep has maintained his physique with the help of his love for sports. He is known for playing cricket extremely well. Sudeep is also one of the key players in KPL. Before his advent into cinemas, he played cricket to make some easy bucks.

    A Happy B'day To Pailwaan!

    Sudeep has always strived for excellence. Having worked in different industries, the actor feels one can be anything they want if they dreamed big and worked towards it. Well, we wish the actor luck for all his future ventures and a very happy birthday!

