    Happy B'day To Challenging Star; Darshan's Love For Ambarish Is Unconditional! Here's The Proof

    Challenging star Darshan turns a years older today (January 16, 2019). But, unlike all the years, the actor issued a statement previously saying he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday this year as he lost his beloved appaji Dr Ambarish. Darshan always held an extremely warm relationship with the veteran actor. Even Ambarish considered him nothing than his own son. When he heard about Ambarish's demise, the actor stooped his shoot for Jajamana, which was taking place abroad, and flew down immediately with the entire crew. Darshan is devastated by Ambi's death, but his love for him continues to remain unconditional. Here are some of the sweetest things Darshan has said about Ambarish that you ought to know.

    When Appaji Fell Sick

    When Ambarish was hospitalised due to heath issues, Darshan was extremely worried. When the rebel star began to recover, Darshan shared the good news with his fans saying, "By Gods Grace, Appaaji is fine now. He will be shifted to ward today evening. Received d update from Sumalatha amma few mins back. Nothing to worry fans. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes :)" - (sic)

    He Always Looked Up To Ambi

    Darshan always ensured he got to spend valuable time with the Ambi. Sharing the above picture on his Instagram handle, D Boss wrote, "The Rebel Tiger on the way for Ambreesha Movie Shooting with lots lots lots of same energy & Power" - (sic)

    Darshan Sweetest Message For Ambi's B'day

    The challenging star always had the sweetest message for Ambi on his birthday. On one of his birthdays, Darshan wished him saying, "Happy Bday wishes to My dear Ambi Appaaji who has always been very special to me. May everyday bring something new & exciting for You. May this bday turn out to be as amazing as you. Happy bday 1ce again with Lots of Love - Darshan" - (sic)

    Darshan & Ambi Were A Family

    Not only is Ambi dear to Darshan, but the challenging has immense respect and love for the rebel star's wife and son. Once, on the occassion of Ambi and Sumalatha's wedding anniversary, Darshan shared this throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the Most Lovely Couple - Ambi Appaji & Mother India @SumalathaA. Wishing you both with Many more wonderful Years to come filled with Everlasting Love and Happiness" - (sic)

    He'll Continue To Love Ambi Forever

    Though Dr Ambarish is not with us anymore, he'll continue to remain in fans's hearts forever. He was a man of great honor and extremely helpful nature. Fans have also respected Darshan decision with regard to not celebrating his birthday due to Ambi's loss.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
