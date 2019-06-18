Haripriya Leaves Fans In Shock By Announcing Sudden Break From The Industry! Here's Why

Haripriya is one such actress of Sandalwood, who is known for her natural acting skills. She received immense appreciation for her role in the gangster film Ugramm, which turned her life around. She featured in many hit movies after that and even appeared on the television as a judge on reality shows. Yesterday, she took to her Facebook account to make a sudden announcement regarding a break from the industry. Before you begin to conclude anything, read her post below.

The Bell Bottom actress wrote, "A big shout-out to all the people..Happy to inform you that I have finished the shooting and dubbing from my end to all the committed projects ( Bichchugathi, Kannad Gothilla, Kurukshetra, Ellidhe illithanaka and Kathasangama) Can't wait to show u all the movies in which I've played different roles."

"Now taking a break from work & going on a small vacation.. Will come back soon and share the exciting script and new team details soon ❤ Need all your wishes as usual," she further added. Fans wished their favorite actress luck and asked her to return soon. We need to wait a tad bit longer to know where she is travelling to.

On the same day, Haripriya also shared another post dedicated to her father. On the occasion of Father's Day, she wrote, "Seeing others posting recent pictures with their fathers on this special day is making me miss u even more daddy..I wish u were here with me ☹️ Posting the same old pics which I have safely preserved from years. Happy Father's Day, Daddy and to all the fathers out."

Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Jagan's Married; Wedding Graced By Sandalwood Stars! Host Sudeep Is Missing

Haripriya earned a lot of appreciation for her acting in Bell Bottom, opposite Rishab Shetty. The comedy-thriller performed really well at the box office. It was even appreciated both commercially and critically. We look forward to watching more such films of Haripriya as we wait for her to return.