Haripriya Says Her Kissing Scene In Ellidde Illeethanka Is Not The Same As Rashmika's Lip-lock

After the critically acclaimed Bell Bottom, South Indian actress Haripriya is all set to entertain the Kannada audience with her next, Ellide Illethanaka. Even before it could hit the theatres tomorrow, October 11, 2019, the Srujan Lokesh starrer has made headlines for featuring a kissing scene. When the lead actress was asked about the much-discussed intimate scene in her upcoming film, she explained that it was included only to depict the chemistry between the character and that it shouldn't be treated the same as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijya Devarakonda's lip-lock.

She said, "There was lip-lock between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam but here it is just a kissing scene in Ellidde lIleethanka." The actress's statement came as a response to fans who were drawing comparisons between her character and that of Rashmika's.

Haripriya further stated that she agreed to be a part of the scene only because the script demanded intimacy between the characters. She said she had established that she wouldn't commit to anything beyond her limits, before signing the film.

"I know my limits and my responsibilities towards my fans who come along with their families to watch the movie in the theatres," she added.

Meanwhile, lead actor Srujan Lokesh is excited about Ellide Illethanaka as the movie will be focusing on the real him, on-screen. However, when asked why his previous outings failed to impress viewers, he said, "Often, my suggestions were not received and they worked without understanding my strengths and weaknesses. Most of them worked with the presumption that the hero of their films had to be a certain way. So, when I set out to make a film, I knew that I had to project myself the way I am in real life."