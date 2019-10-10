    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Haripriya Says Her Kissing Scene In Ellidde Illeethanka Is Not The Same As Rashmika's Lip-lock

      By
      |

      After the critically acclaimed Bell Bottom, South Indian actress Haripriya is all set to entertain the Kannada audience with her next, Ellide Illethanaka. Even before it could hit the theatres tomorrow, October 11, 2019, the Srujan Lokesh starrer has made headlines for featuring a kissing scene. When the lead actress was asked about the much-discussed intimate scene in her upcoming film, she explained that it was included only to depict the chemistry between the character and that it shouldn't be treated the same as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijya Devarakonda's lip-lock.

      Haripriya Comments On Rashmika Mandannas Lip-lock

      She said, "There was lip-lock between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam but here it is just a kissing scene in Ellidde lIleethanka." The actress's statement came as a response to fans who were drawing comparisons between her character and that of Rashmika's.

      Haripriya further stated that she agreed to be a part of the scene only because the script demanded intimacy between the characters. She said she had established that she wouldn't commit to anything beyond her limits, before signing the film.

      "I know my limits and my responsibilities towards my fans who come along with their families to watch the movie in the theatres," she added.

      Meanwhile, lead actor Srujan Lokesh is excited about Ellide Illethanaka as the movie will be focusing on the real him, on-screen. However, when asked why his previous outings failed to impress viewers, he said, "Often, my suggestions were not received and they worked without understanding my strengths and weaknesses. Most of them worked with the presumption that the hero of their films had to be a certain way. So, when I set out to make a film, I knew that I had to project myself the way I am in real life."

      More HARIPRIYA News

      Read more about: haripriya
      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue