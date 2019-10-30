Haripriya's Shocking Statement On Bigg Boss Kannada 7's Chaitra Kottur! 'We Pay For Our Actions'

By the day, viewers are getting to learn a lot about Bigg Boss Kannada 7's contestants. Consisting only of celebrities, this season has managed to create a lot of buzz. Two of the 18 contestants have already exited the show. Among the rest, actress Chaitra Kotur has turned out to be one of the most-talked-about inmates, but, for all the wrong reasons. After getting herself entangled in a couple of issues in the past three weeks, Chaitra has made it to the headlines again for being targeted by a Sandalwood actress. Haripriya, who co-acted with Chaitra in their film Soojidara, has made a shocking statement about the Bigg Boss contestant!

For the uninitiated, when Kannada film Soojidara released, lead actress Haripriya's mother had a clash with Chaitra Kottur, who also featured in the film. Highly disappointed with the makers' choice to display all the actors in the poster, Haripriya's mother demanded the team to release a new poster featuring only her daughter.

However, the issue escalated when Chaitra Kottur bad-mouthed the actress and her mother in a press meet, openly challenging them on a public platform. When Haripriya was recently contacted for her comment on Chaitra Kottur's participation in Bigg Boss Kannada, the actress's response was filled with mockery.

Haripriya said, "One ends up garnering a lot of attention when they get involved in a controversy. Be it for good or bad reason, people crave popularity through it. I am happy to know that someone is benefiting from all the fame I have achieved over the years."

"How many people know that girl? We pay for our actions, and Karma treats us with what we deserve," said the actress targeting Chaitra Kottur.

Well, seems like Chaitra indeed has controversy written all over her. We need to wait and watch what she has to say about Haripriya's rather blunt statement!