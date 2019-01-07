 »   »   »  Harshika Poonacha's Bikini Pictures From Her Recent Trip To Islands are Jaw-dropping Hot!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bharat Bandh On Jan 8-9 — Here's What Will Be Open, And What Will Be Closed!
-
- Karnataka Petrol-Diesel Prices Hiked By 2 Per Cent
- Kohli & Co. Scripts History After Taking The Harsh Route
- Golden Globes 2019 — Full Winners List
- Rupee Touches Five-Month High Against The US Dollar
- PUBG Mobile Launches Website To Take Selfies In Vikendi Theme
- Indian Fests In January — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- These Are The Auspicious Days In January 2019
The Kodava beauty Harshika Poonacha is one of the most followed Kannada actresses on Instagram. The actress is extremely active on social media and is often seen sharing sharing stuff from her daily life with fans. Recently, on the occasion of New Years, she took off to Phi Phi islands. Seems like Harshika was on a solo holiday. What caught our attention the most were the sensual bikini pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle. The actress looks jaw-dropping hot. Have a look at Harshika's bikini pictures yourself!
Posing By The Beach
Harshika was seen wearing an electric blue bikini paired with a black lace overall. To accessorise herself, she wore a flower on her hair. In this picture, she's seen kneeling on the sand by the beach.
She Calls It Heaven
Feeling at her best, Harshika captioned one of the images as, "When I am kissed by the sun , loved by the water and touched by the sand i know i am in heaven. #beachlove ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)
Hair In A Fancy Braid
The actress is known for being extremely stylist. Even at the beach, she was seen wearing her hair in a braid, styled with purple extentions. She wrote, "Lying on the beach.Gazing at the clear blue sky.While the shooting stars wink at me & the sun smiles back.I know ,Beach is where mermaids belong ! ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)
Harshika Misses Islands Already
Upon returning to Bangalore, the actress shared a throwback picture from holiday and wrote, "Touchdown Namma Bengaluru ❤️❤️ First Sunday of 2019 starts with a bang...Let's role it 😘😘😘 Happy New year Once Again And Have a Grrrrrreaaaaaaaaat YEAR. Posting a throwback pic from #phiphiisland ❤️" - (sic)
Fans Adore Her
Fans couldn't stop themselves from admiring Harshika. A fan commented under her picture saying, "Harshi u so gorgeous in this beach view lovely beach spot" and another said, "Looks awesome fabulous stunning beauty" - (sic)
MOST READ : Shivarajkumar On IT Raid : Says He's Not Guilty At All & Reveals Shocking Inside Details!