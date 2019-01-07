 »   »   »  Harshika Poonacha's Bikini Pictures From Her Recent Trip To Islands are Jaw-dropping Hot!

Posing By The Beach

Harshika was seen wearing an electric blue bikini paired with a black lace overall. To accessorise herself, she wore a flower on her hair. In this picture, she's seen kneeling on the sand by the beach.

She Calls It Heaven

Feeling at her best, Harshika captioned one of the images as, "When I am kissed by the sun , loved by the water and touched by the sand i know i am in heaven. #beachlove ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Hair In A Fancy Braid

The actress is known for being extremely stylist. Even at the beach, she was seen wearing her hair in a braid, styled with purple extentions. She wrote, "Lying on the beach.Gazing at the clear blue sky.While the shooting stars wink at me & the sun smiles back.I know ,Beach is where mermaids belong ! ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Harshika Misses Islands Already

Upon returning to Bangalore, the actress shared a throwback picture from holiday and wrote, "Touchdown Namma Bengaluru ❤️❤️ First Sunday of 2019 starts with a bang...Let's role it 😘😘😘 Happy New year Once Again And Have a Grrrrrreaaaaaaaaat YEAR. Posting a throwback pic from #phiphiisland ❤️" - (sic)

Fans Adore Her

Fans couldn't stop themselves from admiring Harshika. A fan commented under her picture saying, "Harshi u so gorgeous in this beach view lovely beach spot" and another said, "Looks awesome fabulous stunning beauty" - (sic)