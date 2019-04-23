Has Amy Jackson Lost Opportunities In Sandalwood After Prem Termed Her Irresponsible?

No More Films For Amy?

After The Villain, Amy Jackson hasn't appeared in any other Kannada film. Neither have we come across any news regarding her signing a deal in Sandalwood. We wonder if its because of the statement issued by Prem with respect to her behavior during the filming and promotions of The Villain.

Prem Called Her Irresponsible

A few days before The Villain could hit the theatres, report were making rounds that Prem was upset with Amy Jackson. Confirming this, the director issued a statement saying, "I respect her work, and she has done justice to the role, but to be honest, she lacks communication skills."

She Lacks Responsibility

"Even superstars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan take some kind of responsibility when it comes to promoting their films, and acknowledging the director's work. But here, forget being present, it takes days to get a reply from Amy to even know whether she will be present at an event," Prem further added.

Shivanna & Sudeep Adjusted

Aparently, the male lead actors Shivrajkumar and Sudeep put up with her behavior. Prem said, "In fact owning to Amy's busy schedule, every one in the team, including lead actors Shivanna and Sudeep cooperated and adjusted their dates to match Amy's."

She Might Return Later

It's quite possible that the actress herself has chosen to take a break from Kannada. It either could be for personal reasons such as pregnancy and lack of communication skills or simply because she's busy with other language films. We wouldn't know until Amy herself confirms it.