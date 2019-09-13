English
    Has Pailwaan Been Able To Break Records Set By KGF & Kurukshetra? Complete Report On Sudeep's Film

    In the past year or two, Sandalwood has produced several high-budget films. While some made their way across international borders, others went on to entertain fans in India by being dubbed into several languages. One such film is Sudeep's latest, Pailwaan. The sports-centric film, which is said to be made at a budget of Rs 45 crore, is having an outstanding run in the theatres. But, has it been able to break the records set by blockbusters such as KGF and Kurukshetra? Read complete reports on Pailwaan here!

    KGF Day 1 Collections

    KGF Day 1 Collections

    KGF, so far, has been the highest-grossing film of Sandalwood. It released in December 2018 and performed well in the theatres for months. Not just in Karnataka, Yash's film shone brightly in other regions as well. The film collected around Rs 12.5 crore in Karnataka, on the day of its release.

    Kurukshetra Day 1 Collections

    Kurukshetra Day 1 Collections

    Based on the great war of Mahabharata, Muniratna's Kurukshetra opened to a great response among the Kannada audience. Although the viewers had not hoped anything extraordinary from the film considering its poorly-made trailer and extended delay, Darshan's 50th movie is reported to have collected around Rs 13 crore on day one.

    The Villain Day 1 Collections

    The Villain Day 1 Collections

    Featuring Shivrajkumar and Sudeep in the lead, The Villain, turned out to be one of the most-anticipated films of Sandalwood. However, it witnessed a release only in Kannada. According to reports, the film collected over Rs 20 crore on the day of its release, which also includes its profits from international releases.

    Pailwaan Lags Behind

    Pailwaan Lags Behind

    Pailwaan is being complimented by fans and critics alike, for coming across as a fresh breath of air, choosing a subject different than the usual mass commercial films. But, its collections haven't been as impressive as Sudeep's last film or its counterparts KGF and Kurukshetra. Reports suggest that it has made around Rs 10 crore on the opening day.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
