English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Here Are A Few Difficulties Darshan & Yash Might Face If Nikhil Kumar Wins Against Sumalatha!

    By
    |

    2019 Lok Sabha election in Mandya was one of its kind! The contestants faught against each other in the most unexpected ways. They also exchanged numerous number shocking and nasty comments that left the public dumbstruck! If you are thinking that the rivalry between Sumalatha and Nikhil Kumar has ended with the elections, you are wrong. Darshan and Yash might be facing a lot of difficulties if Nikhil Kumar happens to win against Sumalatha Ambareesh. Here are a few possibilities that we are predicting.

    Darshan & Yashs Fate If Sumalatha Looses

    For the uninitiated, HD Kumaraswamy along with his on Nikhil Kumar and Sumalatha with the support of Yash and Darshan, mocked one another ever since the campaigning commenced. During this verbal brawl, the two partied even gave away each other's secret. If Sumalatha loses, then Yash and Darshan might never be able to respond to several nasty comments targeted at them.

    Previously, Challenging Star Darshan has campaigned for Siddaramaiah, who ended up losing the elections. Kumaraswamy has been saying from the start that Darshan may fetch a lot of fans. But these fans' votes are not guaranteed. Therefore, Sumalatha's loss is a given. If it turns out true, the Darshan might be branded as an unlucky mascot!

    Also, Yash and Darshan were highly criticised by the people from the industry for getting involved in politics. While Sumalatha's victory may help these actors shut the critics, Nikhil Kumar's victory can cause a lot of wrath against these actors from Sandalwood. 

    Darshan Was Furious When Sudeep Took A Dig At His Father! Kichha's Clap Boy Comment Ended It All

    It's only a matter of time until we get to know the fate of these stars. Kumaraswamy has already stated that producers wouldn't invest in such actors. Therefore, we need to wait and watch how Yash and Darshan are going to react once the results are declared.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue