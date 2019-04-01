English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Here's When Radhika Pandit & Yash To Release Their Daughter's FIRST PIC! Actress Confirms

    By
    |

    2018 was an incredible year for the star couple Radhika Pandit and Yash. Firstly, they welcomed their child December and around the same time, Yash's monster hit KGF released. Currently, the film has successfully completed its 100 days and seems like there's no end to KGF fever. Amidst this, Yash and Radhika's fans are extremely curious to learn more about their baby girl. However, in a recent press meet, Radhika Pandit confirmed that she and Yash will be releasing their daughter's first picture!

    Radhika Pandit & Yash To Release Daughters FIRST PIC!Radhika Pandit confirmed that she and Yash will be releasing their daughters first picture soon. KFG star and his wife would like to show thier daughter to the world with a bang.

    When the actress was asked about revealing her daughter's picture, she said, "I would like to make something clear. Several baby pictures are making rounds on the social media saying they are mine and Yash's daughter's picture. All of them are extremely adorable! But, we haven't released our baby's picture yet."

    "Just the way we have always made our announcements in a special way, be it for our relationship, engagement or wedding, we would like to show our daughter to the world with a bang," she further added.

    MOST READ : Darshan's Yajamana Emerges As The Best Opening Of 2019 First Quarter Beating Puneeth's Film!

    Besides Yash and Radhika's baby's picture, fans have been very curious about the moniker, too. Talking about the same she said, "We are waiting for the right time to name her. Depending on the rituals, we would be naming her soon. And, we will definitely announce it in a special way when it's done." Well, seems like the fans have to wait a tad but longer to know more about this star child!

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash kgf
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue