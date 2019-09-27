Karnataka HC Permits KGF Chapter 2 To Resume Shoot At Cyanide Hills; Team To Plant 500 Saplings

KGF Chapter 2's filming at Cyanide Hills was sailing smoothly until the Karnataka High Court halted it, following a complaint raised by a resident. The makers of the blockbuster film were accused of damaging the fauna and flora, due to the erection of enormous sets to meet the demands of the script. After a short hiccup, the team resumed the shooting in Hyderabad. The HC has now permitted them to resume shooting at Cyanide Hills until the next hearing commences. This might buy the team enough time to wrap up the shoot here.

The decision was made by Justice Krishna Dixit of Karnataka HC, who also issued the notice to the complainer, N Srinivas. Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce was also informed about the same. The KGF team has even taken up the initiative of planting 500 saplings in the region.

KGF Chapter 2 shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad. In what comes as a piece of joyous news to fans, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently joined the team. Two days ago, Twitter was abuzz with pictures from the KGF sets, which were shared by director Prashanth Neel. The young maker and star actor were spotted sharing the frame.

Although speculations were rife that Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the second instalment of Yash's film, neither the team nor the actress have confirmed the news. The News Minute stated, "According to sources, she will be playing ex-prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the film, but an official confirmation on the same is awaited."

The first look of Adheera's (the character played by Sanjay) was launched on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday. Sporting a nerve-wracking look, the actor already seems to justify his role as the famous antagonist. We can't wait to learn about more developments!