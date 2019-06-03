Highest Paid Kannada Actresses: Not Radhika Or Rashmika, But THIS Actress Earns The Most!

Rachita Ram

Name any top actor of Sandalwood and Rachita Ram has worked opposite them. She's one of the most desired actresses of Sandalwood. She's also seen doing the highest number of films in a year. According to the YouTube channel Namma Karanadu, Rachita Ram earns upto Rs 60 lakh per film, making her the highest paid actress of Sandalwood.

Radhika Pandit

Radhika is currently taking a break from films as she's playing the new mother. But, that doesn't affect the fact that she's one of the highest paid Kannada actresses, who makes close to Rs 50 lakhs per project. We can't wait to see her on the silverscreen again.

Rashmika Mandanna

The next on the list is none other than the Kirik Party actress Rashmika Mandanna. Within a few years into the entertainment world, she's giving tough competition to many top actresses. Apparently, she's paid as much as Rs 50 lakh per film.

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath, who was first seen in the superhit horror-thriller U-Turn is comparatively new to the industry. But, she's making big bucks already. The actress is reported to charge nearly Rs 25 lakhs for her films. She will be next seen opposite Shivrajkumar in Rustum.

Ragini Dwivedi

The bombshell of Kannada film industry, Ragini Dwivedi is on top in the race too. Reports hold that Ragini Dwivedi's fee per film is Rs 28 lakhs, which makes her one of the highest paid actresses of Sandalwood.

